Man dies after bicycle fall between Selkirk and Galashiels
- 14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in hospital after coming off his bike in the Scottish Borders on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called out to the cycle path alongside the River Tweed between Selkirk and Galashiels at about 16:15.
Police Scotland said the 50-year-old was taken to the Borders General Hospital near Melrose where he subsequently died.
Inquiries into his death are continuing.