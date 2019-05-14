Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption The man was taken to the Borders General Hospital where he died

A man has died in hospital after coming off his bike in the Scottish Borders on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to the cycle path alongside the River Tweed between Selkirk and Galashiels at about 16:15.

Police Scotland said the 50-year-old was taken to the Borders General Hospital near Melrose where he subsequently died.

Inquiries into his death are continuing.