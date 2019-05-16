Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council

A "root cause" analysis of faults which saw a £28m school campus shut on safety grounds is "nearing completion".

The Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) commissioned the study to establish the cause of defects found at the North West Campus in Dumfries.

It was closed in September last year after a number of incidents including a child being hit by a whiteboard.

The SFT said a report into the issues would be finalised as soon as it was able to do so.

The campus opened in August last year but shut within weeks after pupils and staff were hurt in incidents.

Image caption The investigation into the causes of the defects found has yet to be completed

Langlands special school, primary and nursery children have now returned with secondary students due to go back in June.

However, the investigation into the problems has yet to reach a conclusion.

"The SFT commissioned a root cause analysis on the immediate items which were raised as building defects at or around the time of initial building handover," said a trust spokesman.

"The school was then closed for a period while rectification works were undertaken on these and other defects.

"The first priority for all parties has been to get the school completed to the required standard and reopen it for occupation. This has been achieved."

Image caption The Scottish Futures Trust said it expected to finish the study soon

However, he said that had extended the duration of the study into the defects.

"Given this priority, it has inevitably taken some time to obtain access to the people and data required to undertake the analysis work," he added.

"The study is however nearing completion and the output must then be reviewed by key parties before being finalised.

"That will be done as soon as we are able."

Once completed, it is expected the report will go before councillors in order to ensure all lessons can be learned.