Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in southern Scotland.

Ellie Fleming, from Johnstonebridge in Dumfries and Galloway, was last seen at about 19:00 on Thursday.

Officers say she was possibly seen in Carlisle town centre on Saturday. She is 5ft 7in, slim with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a khaki jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a blue North Face top, blue jeans and green Nike trainers.

Insp Hugh McCombe of Police Scotland said: "Extensive inquiries and searches are ongoing to trace Ellie.

"There has been a possible sighting of her in Carlisle town centre on Saturday and we are liaising with our colleagues in Cumbria Constabulary regarding this possible sighting.

"She also has connections in the Barrow-in-Furness area, too.

"Officers are increasingly concerned for Ellie's safety as she is only 14 years of age, we need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well."

Anyone who has seen Ellie, or who has any information on her whereabouts should contact Lockerbie police office through 101 quoting reference number 4083 of May 16.