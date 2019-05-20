An emu which escaped from its enclosure at a south of Scotland care home has been traced safe and well.

It is thought the male bird got through a hole in the fence at Burnfoot care home in Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, on Thursday afternoon.

It sparked an appeal for help in tracking down the missing bird which is about four feet (1.2m) high.

The care home confirmed on Saturday afternoon the emu - named Clyde - had been traced in nearby woodland.

It was taken to the vet for checks and was unharmed.