A street closure due to public safety concerns at a derelict hotel could cause traffic "havoc" in a south west Scotland town it has been claimed.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has shut Church Street in Stranraer amid fears over loose slates at the George Hotel.

Councillor Andrew Giusti said a range of businesses could be affected by the closure.

Resident James Heron said shutting the road would cause "havoc" with town centre traffic.

"It raises the further problem if they are shutting Church Street because of the crumbling George Hotel will they then shut the main street in front of the George Hotel causing even more traffic?" he asked.

"The centre of Stranraer already suffers badly from the traffic issue."

'Minimise disruption'

He said the closure for the "foreseeable future" was "not an acceptable position".

Mr Giusti wants a meeting with the council to set out a timeline for reopening the road.

The local authority announced the closure at the weekend with engineers due on site to carry out precautionary inspections and work.

It said access would be maintained to residences and businesses during the closure.

It apologised for any inconvenience and said it would aim to "minimise disruption".