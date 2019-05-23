Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The yacht was last reported to have been seen near the Mull of Galloway

A yacht with one person on board has been found about 24 hours after it was reported overdue.

A major search was launched after the coastguard received a 999 call to report the missing boat at about 22:45 on Tuesday.

It was last reported to have been near Mull of Galloway lighthouse earlier the same day.

A search was launched and it was located at about 22:30 on Wednesday and the person on board was safe and well.

Portpatrick, Drummore, Newcastle, Ballycastle, Bangor and Coleraine coastguard rescue teams were part of the operation along with the RNLI Portaferry inshore lifeboat from Northern Ireland, as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Prestwick.

Image copyright Rnli Image caption The RNLI Portaferry lifeboat went out to help the yacht

Coastguards tried to contact the yacht over VHF radio and also issued broadcasts appealing to other vessels in the area to look out for it.

The helicopter located the boat near South Rock, about 17 miles off the Mull of Galloway.

The RNLI Portaferry lifeboat went to help the yacht, which had suffered engine problems, and towed it into Portavogie in County Down.

The person on board was safe and well and was given safety advice.