Image caption Lucy Porter is among the performers at this year's arts festival

The 40th anniversary edition of the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival is getting under way.

A programme of comedy, theatre, dance and music will take place at venues across the south west of Scotland until 2 June.

The festival was first staged in 1979 and promises a wide range of events in the space of 10 days.

Comedian Lucy Porter, Scottish Opera and the Scottish Ensemble are among the highlights of the programme this year.

Director Dani Rae said it was a "real privilege" to bring the best in the performing arts to "one of the most glorious parts of the world".

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival celebrates its 40th edition this year

"I look forward to continuing to develop the essence and original focus of those who pioneered the very first arts festival in 1979 - to enable local communities to be able to see the highest quality shows without having to travel to the cities," she said.

The festival opens with the play Lost At Sea - described as a "lyrical tribute to Scotland's fishing communities".

It draws to a close on 2 June with Home and Horizon, a "suite of music, song and spoken word, inspired by Dumfries and Galloway".