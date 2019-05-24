Image copyright Drew Geddes Image caption The road was closed for several hours

A woman has died and three people have been injured in a road collision in the south-west of Scotland.

The crash happened on the A710 between Dalbeattie and Dumfries at Barnbarroch Farm, near Kippford, on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at about 21:30.

The three people who were hurt were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries by ambulance. The road was closed for several hours.