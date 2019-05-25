Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Spring Fling sees makers like Amanda Simmons open their doors across south west Scotland

Dozens of artists and makers are taking part in an open studios event across south west Scotland.

Spring Fling is being held at venues throughout Dumfries and Galloway and runs until Monday.

Organisers have promised a wide range of participants in the festival which attracts more than 10,000 visitors every year.

The event has been estimated to contribute about £1.2m to the region's economy.

Among those taking part this year is Amanda Simmons based at Corsock near Castle Douglas.

She is one of three glassmakers included in a total of 93 studios involved in the 2019 event.

"Birds have featured in my work ever since moving to Dumfries and Galloway - I'm now surrounded with so many and am even living with swallows in my studio, so Spring Flingers should be ready to duck," she said.

Joanna Macaulay, events and exhibitions manager for Upland which runs Spring Fling, said: "Spring Fling visitors not only love the glass they can see and buy in the studios but are fascinated by the sophisticated process involved in this kind of work.

"This year there's a chance to meet three very different glassmakers and discover more about how they design and create such beautiful pieces."

Painters, printmakers, jewellers, wood and metal workers and photographers are also part of Spring Fling.

