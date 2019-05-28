Kilmarnock woman identified as A710 crash victim
- 28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have identified an 82-year-old woman killed in a two-car crash in the south of Scotland.
Helen McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A710 between Dalbeattie and Kippford at about 21:35 on Thursday.
Three other people were taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment and the road was closed for several hours.
A short Police Scotland statement said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the crash.