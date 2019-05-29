Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The campus is on schedule to open by spring next year

The public has been asked to decide the name of a £32m schools campus in the Borders.

The facility at Hartrigge Park in Jedburgh will replace Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools by 2020.

Voters will be able to choose from one of five option in an online survey until 30 June.

Scottish Borders Council said the new campus remained on course to open by spring next year.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Five potential names have been suggested for the new facility

The five options for its new name are:

Jedburgh Community Campus

Jedburgh Grammar Campus

Jedburgh Joint Campus

Jedburgh Learning Campus

The Jedburgh Campus

Council leader Shona Haslam said it was "one of the most significant and innovative projects" of its kind ever taken forward by the local authority.