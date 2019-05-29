New Jedburgh campus name to be decided by vote
The public has been asked to decide the name of a £32m schools campus in the Borders.
The facility at Hartrigge Park in Jedburgh will replace Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools by 2020.
Voters will be able to choose from one of five option in an online survey until 30 June.
Scottish Borders Council said the new campus remained on course to open by spring next year.
The five options for its new name are:
- Jedburgh Community Campus
- Jedburgh Grammar Campus
- Jedburgh Joint Campus
- Jedburgh Learning Campus
- The Jedburgh Campus
Council leader Shona Haslam said it was "one of the most significant and innovative projects" of its kind ever taken forward by the local authority.