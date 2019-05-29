Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A second stage will see riders take to the roads of Scotland as they did in 2017

A second Scottish stage has been revealed for this year's Tour of Britain.

Cycling's elite will compete on a 100-mile (160km) loop from Kelso to Kelso on Sunday 8 September.

Organisers have also announced the route of the Glasgow to Dumfries and Galloway opening stage the day before, which will finish in Kirkcudbright.

After its Scottish stages, the race will head across the border before concluding in Manchester on 14 September.

Race director Mick Bennett said this year's route had been selected with spectators in mind.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The second Scottish stage will start and finish in Kelso

The opening two days will see some of the best riders in the world take to Scottish roads.

On Saturday 7 September they will race from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright in the longest stage of the race at more than 200km (about 125 miles).

They will pass through Kilmarnock, Dalmellington and Carsphairn on their way south.

The following day will see the competitors embark on the circuit starting and finishing in Kelso.

They will take in Melrose, Duns and Coldstream along the way.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It will be the seventh time in 10 years that the Borders has hosted the Tour of Britain

Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for business and economic development, said the 2017 event had channelled £1.5m into the local economy as well as bringing thousands of visitors to the area.

He added: "This will be the seventh time in 10 years that the Scottish Borders has hosted the Tour of Britain, but importantly this is the first time that we've had both a stage start and finish and also the full stage route.

"The organisers were delighted with the Kelso town centre venue two years ago, and the council has worked with them to develop an exciting plan and route - one that again emphasises our position as Scotland's leading cycling destination."