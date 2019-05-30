Five hurt in two-car crash on A72 near Walkerburn
- 30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five people have been hurt following a crash on the A72 in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened at about 20:15 on Wednesday near the village of Walkerburn when two cars collided.
Four people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and one to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.
Fire crews from Peebles and Innerleithen had to help free the casualties and the A72 was closed overnight - reopening at about 05:45.