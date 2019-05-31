South Scotland

Van and motorbike crash closes A7 near Fountainhall

  • 31 May 2019
A crash involving a van and a motorbike has closed the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the scene about one mile south of Fountainhall Bridge at about 13:15 after reports of a "serious collision".

The road in the area has been shut and is expected to remain so for several hours.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays or to use alternative routes if possible.

