South Scotland

One person hurt in 'serious' A75 road crash

  • 1 June 2019
A75 at Kirkcowan Image copyright Google

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious road crash in south-west Scotland.

The one-vehicle collision happened on the A75 near Kirkcowan in Dumfries and Galloway at 12:50.

Police said the emergency services were at the scene of the crash and the road was closed. They advised motorists to follow diversions.

They were unable to give an update on the injured person's condition.