Supporters of Scottish independence march through Galashiels
- 1 June 2019
Large numbers of Scottish independence supporters have marched through Galashiels.
It is the latest in a series of similar rallies organised by the pro-independence group All Under One Banner.
The organisers estimated that around 5,000 people took part in the march through the Borders town.
Police are not expected to provide an estimate until Monday.