Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The school campus in Dumfries has fully reopened after being closed on safety grounds in September

The final phase of a programme to fully reopen a £28m school campus which was closed on safety grounds in September has been completed.

The North West Community Campus in Dumfries was shut just weeks after it opened in August last year.

It followed incidents in which staff and pupils were hurt - including a child being hit by a whiteboard.

Primary, nursery and special school children have already returned and now secondary students have joined them.

Jeff Leaver, who chairs Dumfries and Galloway Council's children, young people and lifelong learning committee, said a report into what had gone wrong would be published soon.

'Excellent news'

However, he said that in the meantime it was good to see the campus fully operational again.

"It is excellent news the schools are all coming together at long last onto the new NWCC which I am sure will be a great facility not just in terms of the school but for the community as a whole," he said.

"Lessons do genuinely need to be learned in terms of what went wrong with this building.

"The Scottish Futures Trust did commission an independent review of what the problems were and I think the draft is due to be published.

"I would like to thank all the parents, staff and the pupils for their assistance and forbearance during this quite upsetting period for the youngsters involved."