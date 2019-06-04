Stables buildings in the Borders have been badly damaged by an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called out to the incident at Haughhead near Innerleithen at about 01:45.

All of the horses were evacuated although it is understood most of them were already out in a nearby field.

Fire crews from Peebles and Innerleithen were at the scene until after 04:30 as smoke and flames could be seen from some distance away.