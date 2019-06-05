Gretna maintains wedding capital crown
The Gretna area remains unchallenged as Scotland's wedding capital, according to the latest report on its role.
It consistently sees a 12% share of all ceremonies in the country - more than even the Edinburgh or Glasgow local authority areas.
Last year alone there were more than 4,000 weddings in Dumfries and Galloway - about 80% of them in Gretna.
It helps to fuel an economic impact from tourism in the area estimated at nearly £37m.
Gretna owes its popularity to its position just north of the Scotland-England border.
The town became a destination for young lovers after the Marriage Act was passed in 1754 in England, which outlawed marriages without parental consent if either party was under 21.
A tradition developed of couples travelling over the border to Scotland, which had more lenient laws.
Despite changes to the legal situation, it has retained its popularity as a wedding destination.
|Marriage totals
|Year
|Gretna
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Scotland
|2013
|3,620
|4,461
|27,547
|2014
|3,499
|4,385
|29,069
|2015
|3,511
|4,395
|29,691
|2016
|3,671
|4,575
|29,229
|2017
|3,461
|4,291
|28,440
|2018
|3,182
|4,007
|n/a
The latest report to Dumfries and Galloway Council on the trends and income from marriages said Gretna remained a venue chosen by thousands of couples every year.
However, it said the volume of weddings tended to decrease in times of "economic uncertainty".
There was a decrease both nationally and locally in 2009 which was blamed on the impact of the recession and fears of a double-dip recession may also have had an impact in 2013.
Nonetheless, Dumfries and Galloway has consistently enjoyed a market share of 15-16% - meaning it hosts nearly one in six of all marriages in Scotland.
Gretna alone sees 12% of ceremonies with couples paying fees of between £125 and £476.
The council report said customer satisfaction with their wedding experience in the region was high.
A recent survey found 97% of those asked were "very satisfied" with the service.