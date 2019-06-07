Five for £1 - Dumfries and Galloway Council studies site deals
A council is considering handing over four properties and a slice of land to community groups for £1.
The Dumfries and Galloway local authority is being asked to approve the deals for the sites across the region.
It could see ownership of two former primary schools - Glentrool and St Peter's in Dalbeattie - transferred.
Lochvale House and the old Kingholm sports pavilion as well as land at Catherine Street in Dumfries could also be handed over for a nominal sum.
The string of asset transfers will be discussed at the council's policy and resources committee on Thursday.
They would be put to a range of uses if the deals are agreed.
A community trust plans a £1.4m extension and upgrade to Lochvale House in Dumfries and is hoping to secure a 25-year lease at £1 per annum.
The Medieval Bruce Heritage Trust wants to turn the Kingholm site into a Robert the Bruce visitor centre.
The council is being advised to agree that deal for £1 - subject to funding for the £400,000 scheme being in place by the end of next year.
The old schools would also be put to new uses.
Birchvale Theatre Group has offered £1 for St Peter's to turn it into a community arts facility and hub.
Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust wants its building for the same price to refurbish it to provide a wide range of services including tourist accommodation, gallery space and community events.
Finally, the Include Us Trust hopes to lease the Catherine Street park for £1-a-year for up to 20 years for an inclusive play development.
It has already secured nearly £250,000 in funding support for the project.