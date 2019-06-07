Image copyright Google Image caption St Peter's Primary is one of the sites which could be transferred for a nominal sum

A council is considering handing over four properties and a slice of land to community groups for £1.

The Dumfries and Galloway local authority is being asked to approve the deals for the sites across the region.

It could see ownership of two former primary schools - Glentrool and St Peter's in Dalbeattie - transferred.

Lochvale House and the old Kingholm sports pavilion as well as land at Catherine Street in Dumfries could also be handed over for a nominal sum.

Image caption A Robert the Bruce visitor centre could be created in the old sports pavilion

The string of asset transfers will be discussed at the council's policy and resources committee on Thursday.

They would be put to a range of uses if the deals are agreed.

A community trust plans a £1.4m extension and upgrade to Lochvale House in Dumfries and is hoping to secure a 25-year lease at £1 per annum.

The Medieval Bruce Heritage Trust wants to turn the Kingholm site into a Robert the Bruce visitor centre.

The council is being advised to agree that deal for £1 - subject to funding for the £400,000 scheme being in place by the end of next year.

Image copyright Google Image caption There are plans for a £1.4m overhaul and expansion at Lochvale House

The old schools would also be put to new uses.

Birchvale Theatre Group has offered £1 for St Peter's to turn it into a community arts facility and hub.

Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust wants its building for the same price to refurbish it to provide a wide range of services including tourist accommodation, gallery space and community events.

Finally, the Include Us Trust hopes to lease the Catherine Street park for £1-a-year for up to 20 years for an inclusive play development.

It has already secured nearly £250,000 in funding support for the project.