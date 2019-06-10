'Unresponsive' diver airlifted from boat off St Abb's Head
An unresponsive diver on a boat off the Borders coast has been airlifted to a specialist treatment centre.
Both RNLI boats at Eyemouth and the St Abbs independent lifeboat were sent to the scene off St Abb's Head at about 16:15 on Sunday.
They quickly reached the dive boat and were able to assist.
The casualty - who was showing signs of recovery - was airlifted to the Aberdeen hypobaric chamber by the coastguard helicopter.
Once the airlift was complete the lifeboats were stood down and returned to their station.