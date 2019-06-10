South Scotland

In pictures: Eden Festival at Raehills

  • 10 June 2019
Image caption Hundreds of acts took part in Eden on a number of stages

Thousands of music fans descended on southern Scotland for the Eden Festival at the weekend.

It was the 11th edition of the event which is staged at Raehills near Beattock.

Nearly 300 acts appeared over three days at what is described as an "independent, boutique festival".

As well as musical acts there was also comedy, cabaret, circus acts and even a drive-in cinema kitted out with vintage cars.

Image caption The event is described as an "independent, boutique festival"
Image caption It was the 11th edition of the event which is held at Raehills near Beattock
Image caption Skies were grey for much of the weekend after a brighter start on Friday
Image caption There were many different musical genres represented at Eden once again
Image caption As well as music there was a range of other entertainment on offer
Image caption Heavy rain meant wellies were the order of the day at the festival
Image caption Thousands of fans attended the Dumfries and Galloway event
Image caption Mr Motivator is a regular at the south of Scotland festival
Image caption The Eden Festival drew to a close on Sunday after three busy days

All pictures by Colin Colthart.

