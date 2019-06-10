In pictures: Eden Festival at Raehills
- 10 June 2019
Thousands of music fans descended on southern Scotland for the Eden Festival at the weekend.
It was the 11th edition of the event which is staged at Raehills near Beattock.
Nearly 300 acts appeared over three days at what is described as an "independent, boutique festival".
As well as musical acts there was also comedy, cabaret, circus acts and even a drive-in cinema kitted out with vintage cars.
All pictures by Colin Colthart.