Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Ticket sales anticipated from moving the festival failed to materialise according to liquidators

Liquidators have been appointed at the company which ran the Electric Fields music festival.

The cancellation of the event was announced last week less than two months after it was relocated from Drumlanrig Castle to Glasgow.

Liquidators Johnston Carmichael said ticket sales anticipated from the move had not materialised.

They advised any remaining ticketholders to contact their booking agent directly to arrange a refund.

Restructuring partner Donald McNaught said the liquidation had made the company's remaining directors redundant.

Staff hired to work at the festival on a freelance basis will also cease to be employed.

'Not sustainable'

Metronomy, The Vaccines and Frank Turner were among the acts due to perform at the event between 4-6 July.

Mr McNaught said: "Rocksevents Ltd has been running the Electric Fields festival for the last five years.

"Overall, ticket sales were much lower than usual at Drumlanrig, so the festival relocated to Glasgow, expecting an uptake that didn't materialise.

"With this considered, the directors concluded that it was not sustainable to continue with the festival this year.

"Although our immediate focus is on the firm, remaining ticketholders are advised to contact their booking agent directly to arrange a refund."