A 60-year-old woman who embezzled £125,000 has been jailed for 30 months.

Elizabeth Brown, of Kingholm Quay, admitted taking the cash which resulted in one man in her care not having enough money to pay for his own funeral.

Dumfries Sheriff Court was told that a gambling addiction was at the root of Brown's crimes.

Her solicitor told the court that his client hated herself for her actions and loathed the person she had become.

Brown admitted taking £79,000 from the Dumfries and Galloway Mental Health Association and a high street bank.

She also pleaded guilty to a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by making withdrawals from the bank account of a client, now dead, between 2007 and 2016.

'Exploited trust'

Sheriff Brian Mohan said: "A significant amount of money was taken from an individual under her care, leaving no money to pay for his funeral at his death.

"She also had exploited her trust and promotion at a charity organisation, leaving former colleagues to clear up the mess."

The court heard how Brown set up a fraudulent scheme that allowed her to make withdrawals from the bank account of a client at the mental health association.

She assumed sole responsibility for the operation of his bank account.

She also cashed cheques and only paid out a proportion of the cash towards the victim's personal expenditure, keeping the rest for herself.

It also emerged that Brown instructed all the client's bank statements and other correspondence to be forwarded to her, obtaining £47,000 by fraud.