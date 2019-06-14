Lowther Hills wind farm inquiry date set

Image copyright Buccleuch/Forsa Energy Image caption A public inquiry into the scheme in the Lowther Hills will take place in October

A date has been set for a public inquiry into a major wind farm development in southern Scotland.

Eight days in October have been set aside to hear evidence about the 30-turbine Buccleuch and Forsa Energy project in the Lowther Hills.

Developers have scaled back the scheme from the original proposal for 42 turbines.

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council opposed the plans as a "visually dominant and incongruous development".

The inquiry into the project near Wanlockhead will take place from 1 October to 10 October in Sanquhar Community Centre.

Closing submissions from objectors will be allowed until 24 October with those from the developers permitted until 7 November.

A Scottish government reporter will deliver a final decision on the scheme some time after that.