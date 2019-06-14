Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gary Lewis will hand out awards to emerging young talent

Scots actor Gary Lewis is helping to showcase emerging local talent at the third Dumfries Student Film Festival.

He has been lined up to hand out awards at a screening and prize-giving at the town's Robert Burns Centre.

For those shortlisted it could be a platform to launch a career in the creative industries.

The event is a product of the visual communication course at Dumfries and Galloway College.

Image caption Ewan White's entry involved a lot of trial and error

Lecturer Penny Humphries explained how the festival came about.

"It was actually a conversation with our HND students three years ago and we were talking about if you had moving image work, how do you get it out there? How do you promote your work?" she said.

"We were saying you need to be putting your work into film festivals.

"And then they had this idea of why can't we have one here and showcase the work of students in Dumfries and Galloway?"

Image caption Rebecca Martin hopes the contest might help with her career

For students like Rebecca Martin it is a great opportunity which she hopes will help with her career.

"I would really love to be freelance - doing something different all the time," she said.

"I have always wanted to do this - I used to make little animation things on my phone when I was at school. I have always been drawing.

"It has always been something I was interested in."

Other entries include Ewan White's work Fire. The Sanquhar student painstakingly covered a light bulb with match heads and captured it being engulfed in flames - a process which involved a lot of trial and error.

Image caption Students came up with the idea of holding their own festival three years ago

"It took quite a while to film especially getting the idea to its final result because a lot of things before it didn't work out," he said.

Also taking part is Chloe Burns who used the contest as the chance to produce a title sequence for a logo which she intends to use to launch her own business.

A career in film and television is also the aim for year one student Andrew Birch who entered in the fiction category.

The festival has enjoyed support from some major industry names who have helped to judge the entries.

Mr Lewis will announce the winners and then the public will also have a chance to see the entries and vote for their own favourite at a screening at the Robert Burns Film Theatre this weekend.