In pictures: Tough Mudder hits Scotland
- 17 June 2019
Hundreds of intrepid competitors headed to southern Scotland at the weekend for a muddy challenge.
The annual Scottish edition of the Tough Mudder event was held again in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill.
Participants faced a range of obstacles across courses of a variety of distances.
Organisers describe the event as a "fitness and teamwork challenge like you've never seen before".
All images are copyrighted.