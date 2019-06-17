South Scotland

In pictures: Tough Mudder hits Scotland

  • 17 June 2019
Competitors Image copyright Tough Mudder

Hundreds of intrepid competitors headed to southern Scotland at the weekend for a muddy challenge.

The annual Scottish edition of the Tough Mudder event was held again in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill.

Tube challenge Image copyright Tough Mudder

Participants faced a range of obstacles across courses of a variety of distances.

Organisers describe the event as a "fitness and teamwork challenge like you've never seen before".

Challenge Image copyright Tough Mudder
Climbing Image copyright Tough Mudder
Electric shock Image copyright Tough Mudder
Hug at the end Image copyright Tough Mudder

