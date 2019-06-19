Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Scottish Borders Council paid out more than £600,000 to 12 staff it made redundant

The number of top earners at a Scottish local authority rose by nearly 9% last year.

The total of Scottish Borders Council staff paid more than £50,000-a-year went up from 125 in 2017-18 to 136 in the following 12 months.

Unaudited accounts also revealed the cost to the council of compulsory redundancies last year.

It paid out more than £600,000 to 12 members of staff it made redundant in 2018-19.

The council is required to publish figures every year of the number of employees earning £50,000 or more.

Number of staff earning £50,000 or more at Scottish Borders Council Year Total 2018/19 136 2017/18 125 2016/17 125 2015/16 115 2014/15 109 2013/14 96

The figure stood at 96 in 2013-14 but has risen steadily ever since.

Last year it rose by 11 compared with the previous 12 months, with the biggest increase among its teaching staff.

The report also outlined the total cost and number of exit packages given to staff made redundant in 2018-19 and the year before.

The number of cases has risen from five to 12, while the cost has also increased from just over £150,000 to more than £610,000.