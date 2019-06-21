Image copyright St Abbs lifeboat

A lifeboat crew has been called out to help a man who fell off a cliff on the Scottish Borders coastline.

The St Abbs independent boat was sent out to the incident on the Berwickshire coast at about 18:00 on Thursday.

The crew was able to rescue the man and take him by stretcher to the lifeboat.

He had suffered a suspected broken ankle and was returned to St Abbs harbour, where he was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.