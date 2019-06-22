Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Vamps are one of the headline acts at the Youth Beatz festival

Tens of thousands of music fans are descending on Dumfries for the free Youth Beatz festival.

The Vamps, Professor Green, Sigma and X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa are the headline acts for the two-day event.

Organisers expect about 40,000 fans to attend the event at the town's Park Farm.

The festival is free but a ticket is required for entry. The majority of tickets are reserved for Dumfries and Galloway residents.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The free event also sees Professor Green perform

Police have reminded anyone attending that the event is alcohol free and searches will take place at the gates.

A designated pick up and drop off point has also been set up on the town's Whitesands.