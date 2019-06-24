Two in hospital after A75 accident near Dumfries
- 24 June 2019
A two-vehicle accident has blocked one of the main routes through southern Scotland.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A75 Dumfries bypass between the Annan Road and Lockerbie Road roundabouts at about 08:30.
Police Scotland said the road had been blocked and at least two people had been taken to hospital.
Drivers have been advised to expect delays or to use alternative routes if possible.