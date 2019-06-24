Missing Carsethorn woman traced safe and well
- 24 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A missing woman who had not been seen for six weeks has been traced safe and well.
Police issued an appeal to hillwalkers in southern Scotland to help find Jacqueline Bywater, 48, who lives near Carsethorn.
Her car - a black Renault Twingo - had been found near Moffat having been parked on or about 10 May.
Police confirmed that Ms Bywater had been found safe and well in the Langholm area over the weekend.