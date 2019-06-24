Image copyright Getty Images

New CCTV systems for the Scottish Borders would not provide value for money according to a council report.

It comes after a study found 19 out of 70 cameras in the region were not working properly.

Scottish Borders Council's executive had agreed to withdraw funding but a full council meeting voted to look at ways to revitalise the system.

However, in their latest report council officers have warned there is no budget identified for such work.

The council's current position on provision is not to install new CCTV cameras or replace systems which are no longer working.

Possible timescale

Earlier this year it was asked to agree to shut them down once they were beyond economic repair.

It prompted calls to look again at revitalising the system and carry out consultation on the way forward.

A report to the local authority has asked councillors to note that the costs associated with new CCTV systems would "not provide value for money".

It also outlines a possible timescale for consultation.

The council is being asked to either approve the preparation of a second report outlining the costs by the end of this year or decide to take no further action.