Four senior managers have been suspended from the organisation that provides adult care services in the Borders.

SB Cares is run by Scottish Borders Council and employs 800 staff to run care homes and services in the region.

It is understood the four have been suspended amid allegations of bullying and misconduct.

A spokesman for the council said it was unable to comment on individual employment matters.

He added that staff were focussed on providing high quality care across all their services.

Care services were transferred to the arm's length SB Cares in a bid to save money more than four years ago.