Image copyright Police Scotland

A fire at a derelict building in southern Scotland is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the Old Mill on William Street in Langholm at about 20:20 on Tuesday.

Surrounding streets in the town were cordoned off as a safety precaution while the fire was ongoing.

Police said inquiries were at an early stage but asked anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

PC Loreto Burke said they were particularly keen to identify a number of young people seen near the scene of the fire shortly before it was reported.