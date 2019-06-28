Image copyright Solway Press Services Image caption The discovery was made in the town on Thursday morning

Police have identified a man found dead in a south of Scotland burn.

The body of George McNaughton, 55, of Dalbeattie, was discovered in the water near the town's bowling club on Thursday morning.

Police said inquiries into the death - which is being treated as "unexplained" - were ongoing.

Det Con Jack Service said they were keen to trace anyone who may have seen Mr McNaughton in the town on Tuesday after 17:00.