Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A council wants to demolish a former Roman Catholic primary amid fears it could be targeted by vandals.

St Margaret's in Hawick was built in the 1950s but closed last summer after the school roll fell to just 14.

It has been empty ever since and now the local authority is seeking approval to knock it down.

A report said there was the potential for damage if it sat vacant and other buildings left empty had had to have their windows boarded up.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

"This is not only unsightly but also is an ongoing cost to continually maintain," it added.

The report said the building made only a "neutral" contribution towards the character and appearance of Hawick's conservation area - which it sits within.

There are no firm proposals for the reuse of the site but the council intends to put the land on the market.

Demand for housing sites was said to be "very limited" but it could be used to improve access a nearby mill site which is being redeveloped.