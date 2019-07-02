Image copyright PA Media Image caption Doddie Weir's family was on hand as he received his honour from the Queen

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has received his OBE from the Queen.

Weir, who revealed he has motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, was honoured for services to rugby, MND research and the Borders community.

He set up the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for research and provide grants to help those affected by the disease.

It followed a successful playing career that saw him earn 61 caps for Scotland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The former Scotland international earned 61 caps for his country

He received the honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and described it as a "beautiful day".

"It's been amazing but I have to admit that I've got to thank so many hundreds of thousands of people who have helped me on the journey to try and find a cure for MND, because if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here," he said.

"So thanks to them and thanks to my family. It's been an amazing day so far."

The ceremony took place during Holyrood Week - recognising Scots who have made a significant contribution to society.

Other recipients of honours included former sportscotland chairwoman Louise Martin, the first female president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, who received a damehood.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Louise Martin also received her honour at the ceremony in Edinburgh

The former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo boss Brig Melville Jameson, Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, received a knighthood as did Prof Mike Ferguson of the University of Dundee who works on developing new drugs and treatments for neglected diseases.

The Church of Scotland's first-ever female Moderator, Alison Elliot, became a CBE, describing it as a "great privilege".

"It's also been wonderful today to be in the company of all the other people who have got awards," she added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tourette's syndrome campaigner John Davidson received an OBE

Tourette's syndrome campaigner John Davidson, who became famous from a 1989 BBC documentary about his life called John's Not Mad, received an OBE.

Mr Davidson, of Galashiels, has dedicated his life to raising awareness of Tourette's and also helping families dealing with the condition across the country.