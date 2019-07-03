Image copyright Tony Marsh/Live Borders Image caption Dario Franchitti is loaning the car driven by Jim Clark to go on display in the new museum

Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti has made a special delivery to a new museum honouring the achievements of Jim Clark due to open in the Borders.

He is loaning a Lotus Cortina driven by the double Formula One world champion to the facility in Duns.

The 1964 British Saloon Car Championship winning car will also be joined by Clark's Lotus 25/R6.

The £1.6m museum celebrating the Scottish motorsport legend is scheduled to open on 11 July.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clark was crowned Formula One champion twice - in 1963 and 1965

"I think the new museum is fabulous," said Franchitti.

"From the moment you walk in the door, it's brilliant. It's a fitting tribute to Jim.

"The car I have brought down is Jim's car, I've just been looking after it.

"I'm very proud it is featuring in the museum, where other people will get to see it and enjoy it."

Image copyright Jim Clark Trust Image caption The two cars will be put "at the heart" of the new attraction

The Lotus Cortina will be joined by the Lotus 25/R6 which Clark drove to a number of Grand Prix victories.

It is on loan from the Tinguely Museum in Switzerland.

Andrew Tulloch, curator from charity Live Borders, said it was "hard to put into words" how much they appreciated being able to put the vehicles "at the heart" of the new attraction.

"There are very few of Jim's former race cars on public display and there is little doubt that these will be among the stars of the show when the museum opens later this month," he said.

Image copyright Live Borders Image caption The facility in Duns has cost £1.6m to develop

"Having these vehicles here alone will undoubtedly attract visitors from across the world, complementing the trophies, film footage and memorabilia in what will be a must visit for motor racing fans and those looking for a great day out."

The Jim Clark Trust's secretary, Ben Smith, said it was "extremely grateful" for the loan of the cars.

"It is humbling to see these world famous, beautiful cars, in which Jim raced to success all those years ago, in his home town of Duns," he said.

"They are sure to be the star attractions of the new museum, bringing to life the story of Jim Clark and inspiring future generations."

Image copyright Tony Marsh/Live Borders Image caption Franchitti said the new museum was a "fitting tribute" to Clark

Clark was born in Kilmany in Fife, but raised in the Borders, and was crowned Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965.

He died, aged just 32, in a crash at Hockenheim in Germany in 1968.

Image copyright Jim Clark Trust Image caption The Lotus 25/R6 is coming to the Borders on loan from a museum in Switzerland

