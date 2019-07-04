Dumfries and Galloway waste scheme cost concerns raised
Concerns have been raised that there is no clear final end cost for a new council waste collection scheme being planned in south-west Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Council needs to invest £8.2m on the system to replace one it piloted but never rolled out.
A further £2.8m will be spent on facilities handed back at the end of a private finance initiative (PFI) deal.
Councillor Ivor Hyslop said he was worried that there appeared to be no clear spending cap in place.
The cost of a number of other elements of the new system has still to be determined.
"I think there are a lot of concerns out there," said former council leader Mr Hyslop.
"We have brought in various different schemes and every time we get a report back to committee it's another £200,000 or £300,000 - and that's maybe being conservative with a small C.
"Most of them have been about £500,000 with every additional program that comes forward.
"So I think there are concerns where we will actually end up."
Dumfries and Galloway Council currently operates a single wheelie bin system in most of the region, but a multi-bin set-up began to be tested in Wigtownshire in 2014.
'Bit of certainty'
However, the local authority ultimately decided to drop that scheme due to cost and health and safety concerns.
A new three-wheelie bin plan has now been agreed - but it will mean thousands of containers bought for the old system will not be needed.
Mr Hyslop said: "You have to get the balance, I suppose, that you have the public who want to see us doing more recycling - but is it at any cost or is it at a reasonable cost?"
He said he believed people wanted a "wee bit of certainty" so that the final cost could be built into budgets.