Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police were called out after reports of "loud bangs and screeching tyres"

Detectives are investigating a failed ram raid on a supermarket cash machine in the south of Scotland.

Police were called to the Co-op on Glenesk Road in Langholm shortly after midnight after receiving reports of "loud bangs and screeching tyres".

Officers found extensive damage to the store front although the ATM remained on site.

Police said they were looking for a "badly damaged" 4X4-type vehicle and have appealed for witnesses.

Second vehicle

Det Insp William McDicken said: "This has been a determined attempt to breach the security of the shop using a vehicle to smash through the front doors.

"Police are carrying out extensive inquiries in the town in an effort to identify any vehicles which may have been used in this crime.

"We are looking for what is probably a badly damaged 4x4 type vehicle and a second vehicle appears to have been at the scene at the time of this crime."

Mr McDicken said he was particularly keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of any vehicles moving about the town late on Thursday or early Friday morning.