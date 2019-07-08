Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Dunscore on Wednesday afternoon

Police are trying to trace a man with a number of teeth missing after reports of a motorist being assaulted in a south of Scotland village.

The incident happened on the main street in Dunscore at about 16:00 on Wednesday.

Two drivers got involved in a "disturbance" with one of them allegedly being assaulted.

Police are keen to identify the man missing three or four teeth who was driving a black 4x4 vehicle.

He has been described as about 50 to 55 years old, 6ft tall, overweight and bald with tattoos on both his arms.

During the incident a delivery driver in a white van with red and blue markings on the side stopped at the scene and the driver of the black 4x4 then left the area.

PC Allan Wells said: "As part of our investigation into this incident, we are keen to identify the delivery driver who stopped to assist the victim, or anyone else who witnessed the disturbance."

Anyone who recognises the 4x4 driver from his description has also been asked to come forward.