Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John and Sharon Cooper died in the crash in Dumfries and Galloway more than two years ago

A man has been accused in court of causing the death of a couple by careless driving on the A76.

John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, of Gorleston in Norfolk, died in the accident near Sanquhar in May 2017.

Terence Dillon, 73, of Dumfries, is alleged to have driven into the path of their Harley Davidson motorbike.

He pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

The case at Dumfries Sheriff Court was continued for trial in September.