Image caption Border Cars has branches across south west Scotland and Cumbria

One of the biggest car dealerships in south west Scotland and Cumbria is facing closure with more than 200 jobs under threat.

Dumfries-based Border Cars said it was in talks with up to three potential buyers.

However, it is understood a number of staff have already received redundancy notices.

The family-run dealership was established 42 years ago in Dumfries and has two branches in the town.

Image caption The company said it was "greatly saddened" to make the announcement

It has other sites in Stranraer, Ayr, Carlisle and Workington.

In a public statement, the company said it was "greatly saddened" to announce its closing down sale and talks were being held to try and save as many jobs as possible.

Image copyright Border Cars Image caption Border Cars said it had faced "challenging market conditions"

Owner Mike Fusco said: "In recent years, despite the challenging market conditions, both management and staff have worked tirelessly to maintain a profitable business.

"However, with ongoing rising costs, and the tough retail climate for the industry, it is with the greatest of reluctance that we are unable to continue trading.

"We would like to thank all those employees past and present, who made the business what it was."

He also extended "warm appreciation" to customers and the "utmost gratitude" to staff.