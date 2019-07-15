Image caption The centre closed for repairs in October 2014

A leisure centre which had to close for repairs nearly five years ago is reopening after remedial work costing more than £20m.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the revamped DG1 in Dumfries would be a "top-class facility" for the region.

The building - which cost about £17m to construct - first opened to the public in 2008 but problems quickly emerged.

They eventually forced its complete closure in October 2014 for the overhaul.

An inquiry into the scale and range of failings uncovered at the site described them as "unique".

Image caption Repairs to the building have cost more than the original construction

The local authority recovered about £10m from the original contractors Keir but still faced a significant bill for the repairs.

It prompted some calls to demolish the building but the council decided to complete the work.

Leader Elaine Murray admitted they had effectively ended up with "one leisure centre for the price of two".

However, she said she believed the benefits the facility could deliver meant it had been the right decision to carry on with the repairs programme.

Image caption The revamped centre includes a wide range of leisure facilities

McLaughlin & Harvey - who carried out the remedial work - said they had "forensically surveyed" almost every square metre of the building to avoid further faults emerging.

The revamped premises include swimming pools, gym area, entertainment space and a wide range of other facilities.