In pictures: Jedburgh Callant's Festival
- 15 July 2019
The summer festival season in the Borders is continuing with Jedburgh the latest town to stage its celebrations.
Callant Euan Munro, from Ancrum, led proceedings as the rain held off for the special day on Friday.
The festival re-enacts a historic battle between England and Scotland - the 1575 Raid of Redeswire in the Cheviot Hills.
It was won when the men from Jedburgh arrived shouting their war cry: "Jethart's here!".
All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.