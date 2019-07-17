Victim reported rapist after sex assault lectures

A law student reported her rapist to police after the lectures she attended on sexual assault triggered memories of her ordeal, a court has heard.

Jay Graham, 25, of Kelso, was detained by police after his victim confided in her parents about what he had done.

He admitted two charges of rape and a charge of sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence for background reports and he will be sentenced next month.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was preyed upon by Graham between July 2006 and July 2011.

She was aged just eight years old when Graham started attacking her.

'Brought back memories'

The court was told her studies had prompted her to tell her parents what had happened.

Prosecutor Angela Gray told the court: "The complainer attained a place at university to study law.

"Some of the classes that she was enrolled in - about evidence and sexual assault - brought back the memories of what happened to her as a child."

She said her parents subsequently noticed a change in her behaviour and she eventually told them what had happened in November last year.

The story emerged after Graham admitted the offences in court.

The court heard how he attacked her at various locations in the Scottish Borders.

Ms Gray also told the court that after the matter was reported to police Graham was arrested in December 2018.

'Felt disgusted'

"The accused was interviewed by the police and accepted the complainer's account of what had happened," she said.

"The accused's position was that at the time of the incidents, he was not aware that his actions would be classed as rape.

"The accused stated that he felt disgusted and wished he could go back and stop himself from doing anything."

The court heard that Graham had been diagnosed with type one diabetes and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Defence advocate John Scullion QC told Lord Armstrong that his client wanted to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing.

Mr Scullion added: "He feels great shame about his behaviour."