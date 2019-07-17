A man has been jailed for five years and seven months after heroin was found during a police raid at his home.

Craig Sim, 39, of Dumfries, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug in February this year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that he had three previous convictions for misuse of drugs.

Prosecutor Blair Speed said that police were given a warrant to search Sim's home but although he had been inside they had to force entry.

"Police recovered a polythene bag containing brown powder from a table in the living room," said Mr Speed.

"A set of scales was also found on the living room floor and £1,570 in cash was recovered from a wallet under a sofa.."

The court heard that a swab taken from the scales contained heroin and the mixing agents paracetamol and caffeine.

Police experts said that in their opinion the powder had a maximum street value of £1,480.