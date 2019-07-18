Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The incident happened on the Borders Railway between Edinburgh and Galashiels

A train passenger was told "get back to your own country" during an incident of racist abuse on the Borders Railway.

British Transport Police said the man was also the victim of "racially charged swearing" on the service between Edinburgh and Galashiels.

He was travelling with his young daughter when the incident happened between 14:00 and 14:20 on 11 July.

Both the suspect and his victim left the train at Galashiels, when the abuse continued, resulting in a scuffle.

The same suspect was also seen being racially abusive towards another man on the train.

The abuser has been described as white, of medium build and with short, dark brown hair.

He was unshaven and wearing a T-shirt, an over-sized blue hoodie with a zip, and dark trousers and trainers.

The incident happened on the 13:24 train from Edinburgh Waverley to Galashiels.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence.

They are particularly keen to speak to the second man who was racially abused.