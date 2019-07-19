Fire crews tackle farm building blaze near Earlston
- 19 July 2019
Fire crews have spent the night dampening down following a major fire at a farm in the Scottish Borders.
Firefighters were called to the site just north of Earlston at about 17:15 on Thursday - and at its height three buildings were alight.
A total of seven crews were involved at one point and cordons were set up due to asbestos and stored chemicals being present.
Nobody is reported to have been injured in the blaze.